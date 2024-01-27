Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $625,296.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $12.28.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
