GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $126.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,672. GATX has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

