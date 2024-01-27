GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.50.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.68. 98,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,672. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. GATX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GATX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

