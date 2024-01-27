General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.350-14.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.3 billion-$46.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.1 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $265.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average is $236.13. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $267.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

