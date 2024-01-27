General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $153.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $144.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

GE traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

