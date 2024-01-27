Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,201.40

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,201.40 ($27.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,378 ($30.22). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,342 ($29.76), with a volume of 83,387 shares changing hands.

Genus Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,123.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,201.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4,592.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Genus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.