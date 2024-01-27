George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $121.32

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.32 and traded as high as $127.63. George Weston shares last traded at $127.63, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

George Weston Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.45%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

