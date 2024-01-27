George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$216.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins upgraded George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on George Weston to C$205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$195.33.

George Weston Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$171.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$183.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$164.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$156.78.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$18.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that George Weston will post 12.3646209 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

In related news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,153 over the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

