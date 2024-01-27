Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.31

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.96. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 47,424 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

