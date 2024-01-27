Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,024,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,218,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GNL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

