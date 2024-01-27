Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 4,837 Shares

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

