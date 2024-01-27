Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 2,066.7% in January

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 2,066.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Clean Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

