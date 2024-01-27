Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 715,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 601,386 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 134,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 203,905 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,238,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.22 million, a PE ratio of -187.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

