Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Globant worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Up 2.0 %

Globant stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.01. 375,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.43. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.80.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

