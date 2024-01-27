God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Trading 0.5% Higher

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.09. 4,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

God Bless America ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On God Bless America ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALL. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 673.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 123,192 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in God Bless America ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in God Bless America ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

God Bless America ETF Company Profile

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

