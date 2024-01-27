Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Shares Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.99. 1,407,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,390,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.