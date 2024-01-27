Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Shares Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.99. 1,407,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,390,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
