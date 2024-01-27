Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.53 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

