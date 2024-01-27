Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.53 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
