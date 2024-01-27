Graco (GGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. Graco has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Graco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $205,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Graco by 93.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

