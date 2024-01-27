Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Trading Up 5%

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Graphano Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Insider Activity at Graphano Energy

In related news, insider Michael Bauer sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. 12.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property that consist of 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite consisting of 11 claims and covering an area of approximately 600 hectares.

