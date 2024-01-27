GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%.

GSI Technology Trading Down 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.88 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

