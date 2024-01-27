Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 100,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Halo Labs Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Halo Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halo Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halo Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.