Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) COO D Shane Loper Sells 17,690 Shares

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.4 %

HWC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. 274,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

