Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.16. 274,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 171.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,189 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $1,547,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

