Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Stephens reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Shares of HWC opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

