Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $201.47

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.47 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 196.79 ($2.50). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.57), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £80.80 million, a PE ratio of -2,020.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 34.26 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.91.

Hansa Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

