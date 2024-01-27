Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 23,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Happiness Development Group Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a market cap of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Happiness Development Group worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

