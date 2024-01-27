Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,704,000 after purchasing an additional 603,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harmonic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harmonic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,807,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Harmonic Stock Up 0.6 %

HLIT opened at $11.25 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 281.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.