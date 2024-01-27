HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

HCI Group has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCI Group to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

HCI Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HCI opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $792.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. HCI Group has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $96.00.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $131.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.73 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

