Head-To-Head Analysis: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) vs. Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Energy and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crescent Energy 0 2 4 1 2.86

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 29.73%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 40.10%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $731.09 million 1.50 $260.50 million $0.74 9.14 Crescent Energy $2.41 billion 0.86 $96.67 million $0.86 13.38

Advantage Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy. Advantage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 29.04% 11.15% 7.73% Crescent Energy 0.87% 17.35% 3.35%

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Advantage Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. It provides natural gas, oil, and NGLs primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

