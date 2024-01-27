Head to Head Analysis: Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) vs. Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS)

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) and Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and Viscount Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -224.68% N/A -117.62% Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knightscope and Viscount Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $12.13 million 3.76 -$25.64 million N/A N/A Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Viscount Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Knightscope.

Knightscope has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viscount Systems has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Knightscope and Viscount Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Knightscope currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 561.16%. Given Knightscope’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Knightscope is more favorable than Viscount Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Knightscope shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Knightscope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Knightscope beats Viscount Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, parks, casinos, corporations, law enforcement, county agencies, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Viscount Systems

Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

