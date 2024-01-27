Head to Head Comparison: Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) versus Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Coca-Cola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 1.06 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -13.58 Coca-Cola $43.00 billion 5.97 $9.54 billion $2.49 23.84

Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Westrock Coffee and Coca-Cola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coca-Cola 0 3 8 0 2.73

Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.34%. Coca-Cola has a consensus target price of $66.87, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Coca-Cola.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Coca-Cola shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Coca-Cola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99% Coca-Cola 23.92% 42.44% 11.88%

Summary

Coca-Cola beats Westrock Coffee on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Fanta Orange, Fanta Zero Orange, Fanta Zero Sugar, Fanta Apple, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar, Simply Orange, Simply Apple, Simply Grapefruit, Fresca, Schweppes, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Dasani, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, and Minute Maid Pulpy brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

