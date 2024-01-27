Head-To-Head Contrast: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -18.96% -3.72% -2.90% Eldorado Gold 5.90% 2.94% 2.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eldorado Gold 2 3 2 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.07, indicating a potential upside of 68.53%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.36 -$77.21 million ($0.83) -6.48 Eldorado Gold $871.98 million 2.86 -$353.82 million $0.31 39.35

Centerra Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eldorado Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Centerra Gold on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

