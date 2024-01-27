Head to Head Contrast: HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flexpoint Sensor Systems and HORIBA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.28 HORIBA $2.07 billion N/A $262.35 million $7.21 9.37

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Flexpoint Sensor Systems. Flexpoint Sensor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HORIBA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexpoint Sensor Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flexpoint Sensor Systems and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A HORIBA 14.66% 14.12% 8.28%

Summary

HORIBA beats Flexpoint Sensor Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner. It provides automotive products; glove systems for medical, gaming, and virtual reality segments, as well as health rehabilitation, unmanned systems control, smartphone interaction, and professional training applications; emergency vehicles; swell sensors; and monitoring systems. The company also offers products for use medical devices, such as disposable colonoscopes and other medical devices; flow control and shoes applications; and other applications that include industrial control systems, medical equipment and instrumentation, computer peripherals, automotive transmission equipment, commercial vending equipment, and other devices. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, manufacturers, or distributors worldwide. The company was formerly known as Micropoint, Inc. and changed its name to Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. in July 1999. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in West Jordan, Utah.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

