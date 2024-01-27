Head-To-Head Contrast: Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47% BlackRock Capital Investment 20.32% 11.15% 5.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and BlackRock Capital Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment $57.94 million 4.91 $3.49 million $0.22 17.82

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nukkleus and BlackRock Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than Nukkleus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Nukkleus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

