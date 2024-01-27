Head to Head Review: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) and Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -203.00% Alvotech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) -0.09 Alvotech $61.90 million 7.40 -$513.58 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alvotech.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alvotech 0 3 0 0 2.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,486.83%. Alvotech has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential downside of 36.29%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alvotech.

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Alvotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

