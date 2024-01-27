Head to Head Survey: ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) vs. Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) and ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -16.27% -9.12% -6.09% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -219.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amarin and ProMIS Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $369.19 million 1.44 -$105.80 million ($0.13) -10.15 ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 3,798.34 -$18.06 million ($1.94) -1.04

Analyst Ratings

ProMIS Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProMIS Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amarin and ProMIS Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 2 1 1 0 1.75 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amarin currently has a consensus target price of $1.08, suggesting a potential downside of 17.93%. ProMIS Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.75%. Given ProMIS Neurosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProMIS Neurosciences is more favorable than Amarin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Amarin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amarin has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProMIS Neurosciences beats Amarin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a TDP-43; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

