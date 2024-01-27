HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of HealthEquity worth $24,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barclays started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $76.87. 657,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $78.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

