Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

