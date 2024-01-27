Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.20 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

