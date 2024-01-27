Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 1,369,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 32.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,344,000 after buying an additional 1,847,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,574,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

