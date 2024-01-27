Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15. 308,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 566,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 190,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 818,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 147,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

