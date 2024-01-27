Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15. 308,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 566,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
