Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Up 1.3%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 308,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 566,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 548,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,055,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 590,402 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 97,440 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

