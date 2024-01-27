Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Up 1.3%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 308,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 566,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.