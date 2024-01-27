Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Trading 20% Higher

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 11,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highway 50 Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.02.

About Highway 50 Gold

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 589 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 101 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, southeast British Columbia.

