Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 28th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hilltop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. 472,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,592. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilltop

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 526.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.