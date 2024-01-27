Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading Down 1.7%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.03 and last traded at $54.28. 4,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

