HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

HMN Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HMNF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.18. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HMN Financial by 88.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

