Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
