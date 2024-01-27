Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,866,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 198,158 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,785 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 162,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

