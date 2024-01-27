HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HomeStreet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently -48.19%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $206,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 55.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 38.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

