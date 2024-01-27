Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 263,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -412.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

