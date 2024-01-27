Horizon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.44 and a 200-day moving average of $349.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $242.20 and a 1-year high of $407.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.